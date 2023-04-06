Tied Dupatta Around Stomach to Get Periods': How Delayed Puberty Impact Girls

In a country like India, where more and more girls are hitting puberty earlier than before, there are a few exceptions.
(Illustration by Deeksha Malhorta/The Quint)
At 14, Rhea Khan lied to her five closest girlfriends about getting her first period. Khan would actually get her first period more than two years later, when she was well into her 16.
"I just felt left out and frustrated...It was like they all shared an experience but I couldn't. They used to tease me about how they are all women now, but I wasn't yet," Khan, who is now 23, and pursuing post graduation in a Mumbai college, told FIT.
When she was 15, Sameera (name changed), on the other hand, would tie a dupatta around her stomach – hoping that the pressure would make her get her first period.
In a country like India, more and more girls are hitting puberty earlier than before. Read here on what experts have to say about that. That makes Rhea and Sameera the exceptions, say endocrinologists and gynaecologists.
The age of menstruation was 16 in the mid-19th century and declined to 13 by the late 1980s. In India, and most parts of the world, the age of menstruation, since then has hovered between 12 to 13 years of age – until now, says Dr Ruchi Bhandari, consultant gynaecologist, infertility specialist & cosmetic gynaecologist at Mishka IVF Centre.
Dr Alok Sardesai, Consultant, Paediatric Endocrinology, explains that delayed puberty, on the other hand, is considered to be the lack of breast development till the age of 13, and no onset of menstruation for three years following.
For instance, delayed puberty also may occur when the ovaries produce too little or no hormones. This is called hypogonadism, Dr Bhandari explains.
Unlike early puberty, which is caused by obesity, one of the predominant causes of delayed puberty is lack of nutrition, or excessive dieting or exercising.
Fourteen-year-old Prerna (name changed), from Jaipur, was diagnosed with anorexia when her parents took her to the gynaecologist for delayed puberty.
"Until then, we did not realise that Prerna had body image issues, and thus an eating disorder. We took her to understand why she had not gotten her period yet. She has been taking treatment for anorexia, and is getting better at developing healthy eating habits," her mother told FIT.
While it may not be common, delayed puberty takes psychological toll on girls.
"She sees a lot of her friends having a normal puberty, and she feels left out. It could lead to anxiety and depression. They need proper care from a healthcare provider so that the cause can be identified, and two, they need emotional support from both counsellor and their parents. They need to be assured that this is not a disease, and it can be fixed with the right care," Dr Bhandari says.
Sameera, who is now a 20-year-old student, is addressing what she went through due to delayed puberty, in therapy.
Rhea, on the other hand, remembers how she was anxious about her friends finding out that she actually had not gotten her periods yet.
According to experts, if there is an endocrine issue – the patient is evaluated accordingly, and a treatment plan is made
If there is an eating disorder like anorexia or bulimia, it is to be identified and stopped immediately through counselling – before addressing the endocrine issue
If the child is undergoing undergoing excessive exercise, is training for a sport, then that has to be altered according to hormone levels
Otherwise, a clean diet with lots of green vegetables and protein is encouraged.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined