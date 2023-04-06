Tied Dupatta Around Stomach to Get Periods': How Delayed Puberty Impact Girls

At 14, Rhea Khan lied to her five closest girlfriends about getting her first period. Khan would actually get her first period more than two years later, when she was well into her 16.

"I just felt left out and frustrated...It was like they all shared an experience but I couldn't. They used to tease me about how they are all women now, but I wasn't yet," Khan, who is now 23, and pursuing post graduation in a Mumbai college, told FIT.

When she was 15, Sameera (name changed), on the other hand, would tie a dupatta around her stomach – hoping that the pressure would make her get her first period.