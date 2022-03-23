'Turning Red' Is Unapologetic About Puberty: Why I Wish I Watched It as a Teen

As a nineties kid in an Indian metro city, I grew up watching Pixar films. I laughed and cried during Finding Nemo, sat on edge as the Incredibles went on their adventure, all as an excited pre-teen. But it was at 27 that I watched the first Pixar film that I could relate to – and wished that the teenage me had access to it.

Directed and co-written by Domee Shi, the first woman to solo-direct a feature at Pixar, Turning Red revolves around 13-year-old Chinese Canadian girl Mei Lee.