Dehydration: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention

Dehydration is often under looked by people. However, if left unattended, it can be fatal. According to Dr. Donald Kirby - Director of the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Human Nutrition, "Dehydration should not be taken lightly, the condition is more than just being thirsty." 'Dehydration can kill'.

When a person is dehydrated, it is losing the vital body fluids, vitamins, electrolytes, and salts. If not treated on time, dehydration may cause brain damage, affect kidneys, and may even lead to death.

One of the best and effective ways to prevent dehydration is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.