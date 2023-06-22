CoWIN Breach: Delhi Police Nabs Alleged Creator of Telegram Bot That Leaked Data

A man has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday, 22 June, in connection with the alleged data breach of the CoWIN vaccination portal.

In particular: The accused was apprehended from his home in Bihar by the police's special cell, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Police claimed that the accused is the creator of the Telegram bot through which sensitive, health details of several Indians were being leaked.

They said that he is the son of a healthcare worker, who is also being interrogated.

A juvenile linked to the case has also been nabbed, the report added.

Zeroing in: The Delhi Police requested Telegram to share data about the bot as well as its creator, as part of its joint probe with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).