COVID Cases Rise, Health Ministry Revises SOP: Why You Must Avoid Antibiotics

In light of rising cases, the COVID Task Force has released revised set of guidelines for treatment of the coronavirus in adult patients in India.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by FIT)
India saw a single-day rise of more than 918 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, 20 March. The number of active cases has increased to 6,350, and the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 percent.
In light of rising cases, the COVID Task Force has released a revised set of guidelines for treatment of the coronavirus in adult patients in India. What are the guidelines? Why should you avoid antibiotics? Here's all you need to know.
What are the drugs that should be avoided if you have COVID-19?
As per the revised guidelines, the use of the following drugs is not advised:
Azithromycin
Doxycycline
Ivermectin
Favipiravir
Lopinavir-ritonavir
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)
Molnupiravir
Why should you avoid antibiotics?
"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Administration of systemic and cortico steroids during mild disease is not recommended," the revised guidelines said.
To put it in simpler terms, antibiotics treat bacterial infections, and not viral ones. Therefore, they do not work in scenarios that cause colds, flu, or COVID-19. While taking them may suppress symptoms, they may not treat the same.
What should be done if I test positive for COVID-19?
Practice physical distancing
Wear a mask both indoors and outdoors
Wash your hands regularly
Symptomatic management
Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation
Stay in contact with treating physician
Who is at high risk for severe disease?
Those above 60 years of age
Those with Cardiovascular diseases
Diabetics or other immunocompromised people, like patients of HIV
Patients of active tuberculosis
Those who have a history of Chronic lung/kidney/liver disease
Cerebrovascular disease
Obesity
Unvaccinated persons
When should I seek medical attention?
Seek medical attention if you experience,
Difficulty in breathing
High-grade fever/severe cough, lasting more than five days
What is the state of COVID-19 cases in India?
The country's COVID-19 death count has increased to 5,30,806, with four fatalities in the last 24 hours – two reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and Kerala each.
The active cases now comprise 0.01 percent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 percent.
The health ministry has, however, written to states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana – to follow a four-fold strategy of test, track, treat, and vaccinations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)