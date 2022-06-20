Early Omicron Infections Won’t Protect Against New Subvariants: Study

Subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5, "notably evade the neutralizing antibodies elicited by SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination," said the study authors.

The peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers at Peking University, China, tested blood samples from participants that received,

3 doses of the COVID vaccine

2 doses of the COVID vaccine and were previously infected with BA.1

The study found:

BA.2.12.1 and BA.4/BA.5 are able to circumvent the plasma from 3-dose vaccination better than BA.2.

The risk of reinfection with BA.4/Ba.5 remains high in those who have been vaccinated and then infected with BA.1

The study also found that Omicron-targetted vaccines, like the ones being developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, "may not achieve broad-spectrum protection against new Omicron variants."

Interestingly, the researchers also found that the monoclonal antibody treatments, Bebtelovimab and Cilgavimab, could neutralize BA.2.12.1 and BA.4/BA.5 post infection.