Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe for Children Aged Between 6 and 11 Yrs

US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna on Monday, 25 October, said its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response among children between the ages of 6 and 11. The firm intends to submit the data to global regulators soon, reported Reuters.
The interim data it cited to arrive at this result is yet to be peer-reviewed.
Moderna had held a clinical trial for 4,753 participants. When they were administered the vaccine, Moderna said side effects were mostly mild to moderate. Fatigue, headache, fever, and injection site pain were the most common side effects among them, Reuters reported.
The shots are of 50 microgram, which is half the strength of its primary vaccine developed for adults and the same strength as its booster shot, which has been approved for adults. Its strength is, however, higher than Pfizer's 10 microgram dose developed for children.
Moderna's COVID vaccine has been authorised for adults above the age of 18 years. In June the firm had applied for the authorisation of its COVID vaccine for the children aged between 12 and 17, but it hasn't received a response for the same.
