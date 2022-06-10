Anocovax: What to Know About India's First Animal COVID Vaccine | FAQ

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on 8 June, launched India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals called Anocovax.

"It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement," Tomar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Details regarding the roll-out and cost of the vaccine is still awaited.

How does the vaccine work?

Which animals can safely take it?

FIT answers your FAQs.