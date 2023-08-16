Contact Lens Care And Maintenance: How Do You Maintain Contact Lenses

How to take care of contact lenses
(Image: iStock)
Nowadays, people prefer wearing contact lenses rather than glasses because they often don't like wearing spectacles and it also prevents dark circles that are often a complaint of people who wear glasses regularly. Some people also wear lenses just for fashion and to see how they look with different colored eyes.
But, anything that's not natural needs care and precautions. The eyes are the most sensitive organ and are more prone to infections or allergies, the risk increases when you wear lenses. Thus, today we will have a look at the tips and tricks to take care of the eyes when we wear lenses to avoid any infections or eye problems.
Wash your hands with soap and water before you begin handling your contact lenses.
You have to keep the contact lenses away from water thus remove them when you bathe or swim.
Avoid using saline solution and rewetting drops for cleaning your lenses.
Read the instructions carefully and wear lenses as per guidelines and replace them within the prescribed time.
Avoid putting your contact lenses in your mouth to get them wet.
While cleaning the contact lenses, rub the contact lenses with your fingers and then rinse the lenses with a solution and then soak them. This “rub and rinse” method is the best way to clean the lenses.
Read the guidelines carefully for cleaning and storing the lenses.
Avoid rinsing or washing your contact lenses with water and do not even soak them in water.
Rinse the contact lens case with fresh solution and air dry it. Never clean the case with water.
Do not let the tip of the solution bottle come in contact with any other surface.
Replace the contact lens case every three months to avoid infection and avoid using damaged cases as well.
One should not re-use the old contact lens solution.
You should avoid transferring the contact lens solution into any other container else this might cause an eye infection.
