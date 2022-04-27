China Records First Ever Human Case of H3N8 Avian Flu - What Does It Mean?

H3N8 is often recorded in horses, ducks, geese, and even seals.
The first ever human case of H3N8 avian flu was confirmed in China on Tuesday, 26 April.
While H3N8 avian flu can infect horses, ducks, seals, dogs, and cats, authorities say that the chances of human infection and transmission are low.
H3N8 avian influenza was first recorded in 2002 in North American waterfowl like ducks, geese, and swans.
H3N8 is a virus endemic to horses(predominantly) and birds and has been traced as far back as 1978 in horses. H3N8 primarily infects horses with a condition called equine influenza.
According to China's National Health Commission, a four-year-old boy from the Henan province tested positive for H3N8 after he was hospitalised earlier in April with a fever.
The NHC also stated that it ran tests on the patient's family and closest contacts and detected no abnormalities.
"This appears to be a one-off instance of cross-species transmission of H3N8. Large-scale transmission risk is extremely low," they added.
Regardless of this statement, it issued a caution to the public to avoid dead birds and contact a doctor immediately if they experience a fever or other respiratory symptoms.
