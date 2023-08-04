Actress Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed with Costochondritis: What Are the Symptoms?

Simply put, costochondritis is the inflammation - swelling- of the costochondral joint. This joint consists of cartilages (costal cartilage) which connect the ribs to the chest bone - sternum.

It is identified as a sharp pain in the chest which erupts or worsens due to certain activities such as lying down, deep breathing, heavy weight lifting (not just in the gym), etc.

According to the National Institutes of Health in the United States (NIH_ the underlying causes for the condition are not well established. There may be a range of reasons which result in such inflammation including strain on the chest, trauma from an injury, etc.