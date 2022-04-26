'The Worst is Over': Chhavi Mittal After Breast Cancer Surgery

Chhavi Mittal has undergone a breast cancer surgery.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Chhavi Mittal, who had recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, has undergone a successful surgery. Chhavi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo from the hospital and inform her fans that she is now "cancer-free".
The actor began by writing, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!"
She added that the surgery lasted for six hours. "The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face.
I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet…", Chhavi continued.
