Switch On A Better You With These Simple Habits

Everyone knows adulthood is basically running from one responsibility to another. It is a juggle between work, bills, family and friends and what little time and enthusiasm remains for oneself. But self-care should not take a backseat. Want to improve your lifestyle but feel like you are stuck in a loop? In this video we highlight the five easy habits that you must inculcate in your everyday routine to improve your well-being and to #SwitchOnABetterYou.

#1 Early Bird Catches The Worm

It is an age-old advice for a reason. You want to avoid the hustle and spend some time in the quietness of the morning so that you can relax and plan out the rest of your day. Waking up early after a good sleep helps boost your productivity levels and increase your happiness quotient as well.

#2 Healthy Dental Care Routine

Maintain a healthy dental care routine with proper brushing technique. Electric toothbrushes can provide better plaque removal and help clean deep spots between your teeth to get rid of stains. Look for features like pressure sensors that protect your teeth and gums.

#3 Beat The Heat And Stay Hydrated

Temperatures are soaring and staying hydrated is the best way to not collapse under this heat. From weight loss to improved cognitive and mental performances, drinking water early in the morning offers other multiple health benefits too. Starting your hydration process on an empty stomach helps boost your metabolism, improves nutrient absorption, gives you a glowing skin and helps in detoxification of the body.

#4 Meditate For Internal Peace And A Quiet Mind

Begin your day with power yoga or meditation sessions. These are considered as one of the healthiest ways to calms your neurons and muscles and boosts your moods, improves focus and help you effectively manage your stress levels.

#5 Reduce Your Screen Time

Studies have noted that spending more time on social media elevates your anxiety and may lead to depression. A good social media detox in the morning helps you to focus on yourself besides the reduced screen time is good for your eye muscles too.