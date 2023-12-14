7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Corn

Corn is also known as maize and is a widely used grain plant. Most of the nutrients of corn come from its seeds or the kernels. These kernels range in color from white to bright yellow and orange, depending on which part of the world they are grown in.

Maize is widely cultivated throughout the world. A greater weight of maize is produced each year than any other grain. Corn has a wide range of health benefits to offer as it is high in many minerals and nutrients. It is used to prevent hemorrhoids as the fiber content in corn bulks up the stool and makes it move out of the body regularly. It is also used to promote weight gain as well.

It is rich in all the minerals our body needs, including selenium which is hard to find in other food sources. Corn is known for its ability to help prevent cancer as it is high in antioxidants like vitamin E and phytochemicals. It protects our hearts by lowering the amount of bad cholesterol in our bloodstream.