Debunking Seven Psoriasis-Related Myths

Busting myths about the skin condition, Psoriasis. Image used for representative purposes.
(Image: iStock)
We can't say what made people more aware of the skin condition — psoriasis. Was it the commercials trying to sell products for the psoriasis flare-ups or Kim Kardashian opening up on her experience with this skin condition.
Whatever it is, it is better to know about the diseases and be aware of its consequences and the way you can reduce the symptoms. You might not know the exact causes, symptoms, and treatment of psoriasis but you must have heard about it.
Today we shall be taking a step further and debunking the myths related to psoriasis so there is no place for misinformation or myths related to the skin condition. You might even be surprised to know that things that you thought to be true were actually just a myth.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, skin becomes red, itchy, and inflammed when it is affected by psoriasis. So, if you hear that psoriasis only makes the skin dry, know that it is a myth.
The skin becomes dry and itchy, leaving scales or patches that bleed after constant scratching.
Psoriasis has nothing to do with poor hygiene. Moroever, people suffering from psoriasis are more careful and take more care of themselves and their skin due to flare-ups characterised by dry, itchy skin prone to bleeding.
According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, malfunction of the immunity system is the main cause for psoriasis, and family history, stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, etc act as triggers for the flare-ups.
According to PennMedicine, there are mild differences between psoriasis and eczema. Though the differences are mild, it doesn't mean that they are the same. Few symptoms might be similar but this doesn't make the two conditions the same.
Eczema can cause extreme itchiness, which might even result in bleeding but psoriasis is generally characterised by mild itching and severe burning sensation. Moreover, sunlight can be effective for psoriasis but not necessarily for eczema.
This is a myth. There are various types of psoriasis.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic and Psoriasis.org, the common types of psoriasis include: guttate, pustular, plaque, erythrodermic, and inversive psoriasis. There are also types depending on where it is in the body and the skin condition.
This is a myth. There is no cure for psoriasis.
According to Healthline, it is a lifelong skin condition and you can't really get rid of it. Though you can reduce the symptoms and the frequency of the flare-ups by taking precautions and preventive measures.
Psoriasis is not just skin deep. It not just changes your physical look or has cosmetic effects but it makes your skin red, itchy, inflamed, resulting in bleeding.
According to the US NIH, this skin condition also increases the risk of various infections as well as mental and physical issues. Obesity, eye infections, psoriatic arthritis, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts are few of them.
There are no evidences that psoriasis is contagious. There is no way that psoriasis can spread even by touching, hugging or kissing the person suffering from the skin condition. Genetics can play a role in psoriasis and other causes can be sunburn, infection, and other triggers that give rise to the occasional flare-ups.