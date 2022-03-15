Busting common pregnancy-related myths.
Pregnancy is a special and most awaited phase of a woman's life. Women have to face a lot of physical and mental ups and downs during their pregnancy. How much ever rewarding the birth of a baby would be, the pain and struggle are real.
If you are someone who is planning to get pregnant, is pregnant, or knows someone who is, make sure to consult a doctor and ask them about the precautions you need to take.
You should not decide these things on your own after reading a magazine or after hearing your neighboring aunty. There are a lot of misconceptions in society when it comes to pregnancy.
We are here to bust them all or at least the ones which are false and can be replaced by facts backed up by science.
It is a myth that women cannot exercise during pregnancy. It is completely okay to include physical activity in your routine if you have a healthy pregnancy.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), you must be careful with flexibility exercises, deep muscle or joint movements because the body produces a hormone called 'relaxin' which increases the risk of injuries.
According to PubMed Central, women should include light and mild exercises in their routine and must not start any new routine if they had a sedentary lifestyle before pregnancy.
According to the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), about 63% of pregnant women experience pressure to eat larger meals than normal and it remains constant throughout the pregnancy for 14% of them.
Moreover, women also remain confused about how many extra calories they need to consume during pregnancy. NICE suggests that women require 200 more calories during their last trimester since there are no energy changes in the first six months of pregnancy.
According to the US NIH, morning sickness does not necessarily occur only in the morning. It can occur at any time of the day. Only 2% of pregnant women suffer from morning sickness in the morning.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, despite the name 'morning sickness,' it can occur at any time of the day or night. Ginger tea, OTC (over the counter) medicines, and snacking throughout the day might be helpful to relieve the symptoms of nausea and vomiting.
According to the US NIH, sex during pregnancy poses no risk to pregnant women or the baby in the womb. It does not increase the risk of preterm delivery or pose any other complications.
Doctors might suggest the woman avoid sex after the water is broken or when she experiences heavy bleeding. Women are also asked to abstain from sex during pregnancy if there are any placental problems or cervical insufficiency.
It is a complete myth because according to the reports of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, around 66 in 1000 pregnant women give birth to twins and it is also considered to be lucky.
