Busting common pregnancy-related myths.

Pregnancy is a special and most awaited phase of a woman's life. Women have to face a lot of physical and mental ups and downs during their pregnancy. How much ever rewarding the birth of a baby would be, the pain and struggle are real.

If you are someone who is planning to get pregnant, is pregnant, or knows someone who is, make sure to consult a doctor and ask them about the precautions you need to take.

You should not decide these things on your own after reading a magazine or after hearing your neighboring aunty. There are a lot of misconceptions in society when it comes to pregnancy.

We are here to bust them all or at least the ones which are false and can be replaced by facts backed up by science.