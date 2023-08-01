Breastfeeding Awareness Week 2023: Inspiring & Wonderful Quotes on Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding Awareness Week quotes
(Image: iStock)
World breastfeeding week has begun today. It is celebrated from 1 to 7 August every year with an aim to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits. It is beneficial for both mothers and children. WHO recommends that mothers breastfeed babies for at least 2 years. Breastfeeding will help mothers stay healthy, lose weight, and the babies will sleep better and get all the required nutrients.
The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) has set a theme for this year- “Enabling breastfeeding: making a difference for working parents." Below are a few of the inspiring quotes on breastfeeding that you can share with your friends and family to raise awareness.
“Breastfeeding is a mother’s gift to herself, her baby and the earth.” —Pamela K. Wiggins.
“My favorite sound is right before a baby latches on; it’s this giggle of joy that is heaven sent.” —Karalynn.
“Breastfeeding is an instrumental metaphor for how love works. In a way, you don’t decide how much and how deeply to love – you respond to the beloved and give with joy exactly as much as they want.” —Marni Jackson.
“The natural power of breastfeeding is one of the greatest wonders of the world. It is about real love. It is about caring and celebrating the wondrous joy of nurturing a new life. It is about enjoying being a woman.” —Anwar Fazal.
“While breastfeeding may not seem the right choice for every parent, it is the best choice for every baby.” —Amy Spangler.
“Nursing does not diminish the beauty of a woman’s breasts; it enhances their charm by making them look lived in and happy.” —Robert A. Heinlein
“It is only in the act of nursing that a woman realizes her motherhood in visible and tangible fashion; it is a joy of every moment.” —Honoré de Balzac
“No one could give her such soothing and sensible consolation as this little three-month-old creature when he lay at her breast, and she felt the movement of his lips and the snuffling of his tiny nose.” —Leo Tolstoy
“Children don’t just get milk from breastfeeding, they get our energy too.” —Stephen Gaskin.
“I lost most of my weight from breastfeeding, and I encourage women to do it. It’s just so good for the baby and good for yourself.” —Beyonce Knowles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)