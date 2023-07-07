Kerala Boy Dies of 'Brain Eating Amoeba': What is PAM? How Does It Spread?

Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) or brain-eating amoeba: Image for representational image only.
(Photo: iStock)
A 15 year old boy has, reportedly, died in Kerala's Alappuzha district on 7 July, after being infected with a 'brain eating' amoeba, said state health authorities.
The boy, Gurudath, was diagnosed with Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) or Amoebic Encephalitis after he experienced fever and seizures. He was then taken to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital on 1 July, where he ultimately succumbed to the illness.
Although it is not clear where he contracted it from, the pathogen is thought to have entered his body through his nose when he went for a swim in a local stream, reported the Indian Express.
How is Amoebic Encephalitis contracted? Can it be treated? FIT breaks it down.
PAM is spread by an amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, that mainly lived in fresh water like lakes, rivers, and the soil.
According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the amoeba only causes brain infection if it enters through the nose.
It is a rare condition though. According to Veena George, only 4 other cases of PAM have been reported in Kerala so far - one each in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2022.
According to US CDC, symptoms of PAM can overlap with that of bacterial meningitis, making it difficult to diagnose. However, some symptoms to look out for are,
Severe headache (especially in the front of the head)
Fever
Nausea
Seizures
Stiff Neck
Once infected, PAM is generally fatal, but thisin those who have survived, it was treated with a combination of drugs, including amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine, and dexamethasone, says US CDC.
(Written with inputs from Indian Express, and the News Minute)