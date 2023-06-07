This Oral Drug Could Slow Down Brain Tumour: What We Know

What the study found: The drug, Vorasidenib was able to delay the growth of grade-2 glioma, a deadly type of brain cancer, for as long as 27 months.

This was more than twice compared to the placebo arm which could delay the growth till 11.1 months.

This study included 331 patients who had gone through no prior treatment aside from surgery that were split into two groups of the drug and placebo arms.