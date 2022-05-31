Busting Myths About Borderline Personality Disorder

This is not true. In early studies of BPD, the research stated that women were disproportionately affected by a ratio of 3:1. Recent studies showed that BPD affects men and women equally.

The myths persist because there is less research on BPD in men and the research on women has been done because women seek more help than men do.

Moreover, men and women have different responses to emotional distress. These internalised feelings in women are more likely to lead to depression and anxiety. But the men tend to have more explosive temperaments and get engaged in impulsive behaviours in an attempt to avoid emotional harm.