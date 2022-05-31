Busting Myths About Borderline Personality Disorder

Know the common myths and facts about borderline personality disorder.
(Photo: BPD Humans/ altered by FIT)
Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is often looked down upon as a medical condition and is linked to several negative stereotypes. As more research is done on the condition, people are becoming aware of the condition and its causes.
Around 1.6% of people are diagnosed with the BPD, and 20% of psychiatric patients are affected by the disorder. In this article, we will bust a few common myths related to the Borderline Personality Disorder.
Borderline Personality Disorder is not a rare condition. People know about schizophrenia and it occurs in more than 2 million people in the United States itself. BPD is more common than schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. According to statistics, more than 14 million Americans have BPD.
This is not true. In early studies of BPD, the research stated that women were disproportionately affected by a ratio of 3:1. Recent studies showed that BPD affects men and women equally.
The myths persist because there is less research on BPD in men and the research on women has been done because women seek more help than men do.
Moreover, men and women have different responses to emotional distress. These internalised feelings in women are more likely to lead to depression and anxiety. But the men tend to have more explosive temperaments and get engaged in impulsive behaviours in an attempt to avoid emotional harm.
This is a myth and can be extremely harmful because it will prevent the people suffering from BPD to seek treatment. The myth has spread the misconception that treatment will do nothing. BPD treatment is quite challenging but can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy.
Research has proved that BPD treatment is more effective when it begins at an early stage. If the treatment is delayed for too long, patients can develop unhealthy coping mechanisms that might be dangerous and cannot be put to an end.
According to PubMed, BPD patients have a behavioural pattern of self-harm, suicidal attempts, and impulsivity due to distress. Giving attention to people in distress can save lives.
Research has proved that these symptoms of self-harm and substance misuse are often a way of coping mechanisms that gives rise to difficult feelings and thoughts. People must understand that this behaviour is a cry for help rather than a form of attention-seeking behaviour.
According to the DSM-5, a diagnosis of BPD can be made during adolescence and the best time to diagnose BPD is after the personality is matured and the person is around the age of 18.
Research has proved that the illness develops during childhood. Over 60% of BPD patients experience the symptoms at the age of 17, that is, adolescence. The cause of BPD can be genetics, childhood trauma like bullying, domestic abuse, etc. A person who has BPD is 13 times more likely to report childhood trauma.
