Bone Health: 7 Common Habits That Can Weaken Your Bones

Habits that can ruin your bone health
(Image: iStock)
Bone health goes for a toss as we age and become old but eating a healthy diet and leading a healthy life is extremely important in preventing debilitating conditions like fractures and osteoporosis, especially for women.
Bone density is at its best when you are in your 20s, but after that your body begins to lose bone mass, making your bones weaker and more susceptible to damage. There is nothing we can do to prevent the decreasing bone density but we can definitely make a few lifestyle choices that do not accelerate bone loss and muscle damage. Here are a few common habits that damage bone health.
Smoking can affect bone health as the ingredients in cigarette smoke interfere with the natural cycle of bone health. Smoking disturbs the formation of healthy new bone and it also causes the bone tissue to break down more rapidly making them weak and more prone to becoming brittle. Smoking causes a loss of approximately two percent of bone over a year.
Not exercising and eating too much is a confirmed way to disaster. Lack of physical exercise weakens our muscles and increases the risk of physical injuries. Moreover, regular exercise improves the immune system and protects our body from becoming sick frequently. Lack of exercise results in weak bones and increases the risk of osteoporosis. Bones need to be exposed to a little stress to make them stronger. You can include exercises in the form of weight-bearing exercises, walking, etc. T
A Low calcium diet contributes to diminished bone density, early bone loss, and an increased risk of fractures. Vitamin D is also an important nutrient for the bone. Add fortified cereals, juices, and milk (including almond, soy, rice, or other plant-based milk, low-fat dairy) to your diet. Ask your doctor if you need a vitamin D supplement.
Eating disorders during which a person severely restricts their food intake to lose weight can harm their bone health in a way. People who are underweight are more likely to have weak bones (in both men and women). In addition, weight-loss surgery and conditions such as celiac disease can also affect the body's ability to absorb calcium.
Staying Inside most of the time is not good for anyone's mental or physical health. The body is able to make vitamin D in sunlight and even 10-15 minutes several times a week is enough.
Not Getting Enough Sleep results in the interruption of new bone formation along with a continuous decrease in density. Even the bone marrow becomes low in fat and there's an increase in platelet-generating cells, meaning greatly diminished flexibility and more fragile bones.
Eating Excess Salt- Sodium increases calcium excretion from the body through urine and higher calcium excretion is linked to lower bone mineral density (BMD) thus increasing the risk of osteoporotic fractures.
