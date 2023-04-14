First Human Death Recorded From Rare H3N8 Bird Flu Strain in China; Details Here

WHO recently announced about a death due to the rare H3N8 bird flu virus, subtype of avian influenza. As per the reports, a 56-year-old Chinese woman's death is the first death due to bird flu strain that is rare in humans.

The woman was from the southern province of Guangdong and was the third person to be affected by the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza which does not normally spread among people, the United Nations body informed on Tuesday.

The first two cases of bird flu were reported last year in China and then the numbers slowly began to rise. Recently, the reported a third case, but no details about the patient's death were provided.

Though there is information that the patient had multiple underlying health conditions and she had been exposed to live poultry. This particular case was likely contracted from a wet market which the patient visited before becoming ill.