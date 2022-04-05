Binge Eating Disorder: Causes, Symptoms, Risks, Treatment, and More

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, binge eating disorder (BED) is a common type of feeding disorder in the US and around 2% of the people around the world suffer from the condition and people now can get medically diagnosed for the same.

According to Healthline, binge eating disorder or any eating disorder for that matter is more than just overeating, it is a psychiatric condition and deals with deeper issues like depression and anxiety at times.

In this article, we shall bring forward the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of BED.