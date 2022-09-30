'Subsidised Sanitary Napkins Not a Freebie': Why This Debate Needs To End

IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, who also heads Bihar’s Women and Child Development Corporation, has been getting flak for her snarky response to a schoolgirl asking her about the possibility of the government subsidising menstrual care products and making them available for Rs 20-30.

"The government is already giving a lot. Today, you want a packet of sanitary napkins for free. Tomorrow, you may want jeans and shoes, and later, when the stage comes for family planning, you may demand free condoms as well," she said.