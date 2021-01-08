Punjab CM Announces Free Sanitary Pads for School & College Girls
Punjab CM announced a number of welfare schemes, which included free sanitary pads for girls.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced a number of welfare schemes on Thursday, 7 January for the people of Punjab, which included free sanitary pads for high school and college female students.
The CM also announced that the month of January will be dedicated to promoting the welfare of female children through the “Dheeiyan Di Lohri” programme.
The state government also announced a number of events that will take place in several districts to mark the occasion of Lohri. Congratulatory letters penned and signed by the chief minister will also be sent to the parents of nearly 1.5 lakh girls who will be celebrating their first Lohri this year.
Punjab Welfare Schemes Announced on 7 January
- CM launched ‘Basera’, a proprietary rights welfare scheme for 2,816 dwellers in ten slums of Moga, Bhatinda, Fazilka and Patiala districts. He also introduced a program to give property rights to slum dwellers and set forth a 75 crore rupees smart metering project.
- The CM further added that initiation of smart metering project will help in minimizing human error in manual reading by automatic uploading of data.
- Twenty five hundred sports kits were also distributed to youngsters across Punjab to encourage sports and assist them in overall development. In addition to this he also said that 750 rural stadiums will be constructed across Punjab to provide suitable infrastructure for sports.
