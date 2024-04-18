5 Resident Doctors Threaten ‘Mass Suicide’: What Went Down at Bhopal Hospital?

Making a case for a “lack of ethics, toxic culture, and torture for a long time", the letter states that at least two resident doctors had been “martyred” in the hospital in 2023.

In January 2023, Dr Akansha Maheshwari, 24, a first-year paediatrics resident, had died by suicide as she allegedly “could not handle the pressure.”

In July the same year, Dr Bala Saraswathi, 27, a third-year gynaecology resident, had allegedly died by suicide. In her suicide note, the 14-week-pregnant doctor had alleged that she faced “harassment by the college faculty.”