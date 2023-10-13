Best Foods To Increase Platelets In Dengue

Foods to increase blood platelet count
Blood has various types of cells like white blood cells red blood cells and platelets. Platelets play an important role as they help the blood clot when we cut or hurt ourselves. They are formed in the bone marrow and circulate in the bloodstream, helping to prevent bleeding by forming clots in the event of an injury or wound. Low platelet count, which is known as thrombocytopenia, is caused by several factors like viral infections, autoimmune disorders, medications, and certain types of cancer.
Dengue is a disease that causes a drastic fall in platelets. Platelet count needs to be at an optimal level to help the body function properly. An abnormal fall in platelet count can cause a lot of bleeding even in cases of minor cuts and it can also cause fatal bleeding around the brain and gut.
Thus, here are a few foods that can help increase the blood platelet count naturally, even if you suffer from dengue.
Pumpkin is high in vitamin A, which is vital for the production of platelets. It also contains iron, which helps to stimulate the production of red blood cells and plates.
Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants that help in increasing the platelet count. It also contains compounds that help improve blood flow and prevent blood clots.
Kiwi fruit assists in elevating platelet counts and is beneficial for individuals experiencing anemia, vitamin B deficiency, and various viral infections. Consumption of two kiwis daily helps enhance platelet levels.
Egg whites are the best food option to increase platelet counts due to the presence of albumin, a crucial protein that is present in the blood plasma.
Wheatgrass is rich in chlorophyll, antioxidants, and nutrients. It helps to stimulate the production of red blood cells and platelets and also helps to detoxify the body.
Beetroot is high in iron, folic acid, and vitamin C. It is also a natural blood purifier and helps to stimulate the production of red blood cells and platelets. Drinking beetroot juice can help to increase platelet count.
Indian gooseberry which is popularly known as amla, is a fruit high in vitamin C and antioxidants. It acts as a natural immune booster and helps to stimulate the production of white blood cells and platelets.
