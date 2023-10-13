Best Foods To Increase Platelets In Dengue

Blood has various types of cells like white blood cells red blood cells and platelets. Platelets play an important role as they help the blood clot when we cut or hurt ourselves. They are formed in the bone marrow and circulate in the bloodstream, helping to prevent bleeding by forming clots in the event of an injury or wound. Low platelet count, which is known as thrombocytopenia, is caused by several factors like viral infections, autoimmune disorders, medications, and certain types of cancer.

Dengue is a disease that causes a drastic fall in platelets. Platelet count needs to be at an optimal level to help the body function properly. An abnormal fall in platelet count can cause a lot of bleeding even in cases of minor cuts and it can also cause fatal bleeding around the brain and gut.

Thus, here are a few foods that can help increase the blood platelet count naturally, even if you suffer from dengue.