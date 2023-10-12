7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Eggs

1. Eggs help increase high-density lipoprotein levels also known as good cholesterol and because of this reason eggs have been found to have little to no effect on heart disease risk. It has low-density lipoprotein which is the bad cholesterol that puts the heart health at risk.

2. Egg yolks contain vitamin D. People with mild or moderate vitamin D deficiency are recommended to eat eggs. Two eggs provide 82% of the daily intake of vitamin D, which plays an important role in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. It is essential for the maintenance of healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D also aids in promoting healthy muscle function and immune system maintenance.

3. Eggs are relatively low in calories and are a rich source of quality protein, hence helping with weight management. Consuming eggs helps in increasing levels of a hormone that helps you feel satisfied after eating, keeping energy levels higher, and boosting metabolic activity. Consuming eggs can also help reduce variations in glucose levels, which have lasting benefits in regulating eating patterns.

4. Eggs are a rich source of choline. This makes eggs a highly effective and simple means of meeting daily nutritional intake. Choline is an important nutrient that is made in the liver and is essential for the normal functioning of cells. It also plays an influential role in brain and spinal cord development during pregnancy, and cognitive development in infants and also helps to reduce cognitive decline in the elderly.