5 Benefits Of Weight-Lifting For Women

Strength training is an essential part of an overall fitness routine and today we will discuss the benefits in detail. It has various benefits like reducing body fat, increasing lean muscle mass, and burning calories more efficiently. People lose lean muscle over time and it is replaced by fat with growing age thus weight lifting can help reduce the amount of body fat.

Weight training can be done with little or no equipment. You can use your body weight as well and practice pushups, pullups, planks, lunges, and squats. One can also use resistance tubes, barbells, and dumbbells. Let's know the 5 benefits of weight-lifting for females.