8 Benefits Of Ghee For Skin

1. Ghee is a rich source of vitamins A, D, E and antioxidants. All these vitamins and the antioxidant compounds help to maintain the skin's elasticity. Hence, applying ghee to your skin will help reduce wrinkles and make you look younger.

2. Ghee can also be used as a moisturizer for dry skin. Ghee gets absorbed in our skin easily and doesn't leave a greasy residue. If applied on a daily basis ghee penetrates the tissues and hydrates the skin.

3. Ghee helps enhance your skin complexion and supports the brightening of your skin. If consumed regularly and in moderate quantities it helps to find a natural shine in your clean, blemish-free skin.

4. Ghee is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids is responsible for skin dryness and uneven tone and therefore, ghee helps soothe dry and allergy-prone skin. It also reduces skin inflammation and rashes in your skin.

5. When in the cold season your lips become dry ghee comes to your rescue. Applying a little ghee over your lips helps to moisturize your lips. Massaging lips with a little ghee daily helps avoid pigmentation and regain your natural pink lips.

6. Ghee helps relax your eyes. Applying a thin coat of ghee over the tender region of the eye overnight and massaging it gently helps clear your dark circles and brightens your eye.

7. Daily consumption of ghee improves the digestion process and helps flush out toxins, in addition to promoting healthy bowel movement which naturally clears your skin.

8. Applying ghee to your face can help lighten dark spots cause ghee contains retinoids which are the derivatives of vitamin A. They increase the production of new cells and fade up the dark spots.