7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Mushrooms

1. Mushrooms have therapeutic properties that help lower cholesterol, especially in overweight adults. They also contain nutrients and plant compounds that help prevent cells from sticking to blood vessel walls and forming plaque build-up. This further helps protect the heart by maintaining healthy blood pressure and circulation.

2. There are varieties of mushrooms that are said to be ‘medicinal’ in nature because they have specific healing properties. Medicinal mushrooms are namely lion’s mane and reishi. These medicinal mushrooms are beneficial in the treatment and management of neurodegenerative diseases and potentially Alzheimer’s.

3. Eating mushrooms is believed to reduce the risk of cancer by almost 45%. Mushrooms are a powerful source of ergothioneine, an amino acid and antioxidant that prevents or slows cellular damage. Mushroom varieties namely shiitake, oyster, maitake, and king oyster have higher amounts of ergothioneine.

4. Mushrooms are an excellent alternative to red meat as they help minimize calories, fat, and cholesterol. Shiitake mushrooms help to keep cholesterol levels low. They contain compounds that inhibit the production of cholesterol, block cholesterol from being absorbed, and lower the overall amount of cholesterol in your blood.

5. The microbiome in your gut is home to organisms and bacteria that play a large role in your health and mood. With the use of prebiotics in mushrooms, you can keep your gut healthy since mushrooms help to stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria in that space. The polysaccharides in mushrooms pass through the stomach unchanged without breaking down with stomach acid unlike many other foods and reach the colon to encourage bacteria growth there.

6. Mushroom is the only source of vitamin D that you can get through your diet. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium to maintain and build strong bones. Certain mushrooms when exposed to UV light or sunlight their vitamin D amounts increases. Button, portabella, and cremini mushrooms are said to provide the most vitamin D after exposure to UV light or sunlight.

7. Eating mushrooms is said to have a good effect on mild cognitive impairment (MCI). MCI causes memory and language difficulties and is often a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. People who eat mushrooms on a weekly basis have a 50% lower risk of developing MCI. The mushrooms that have a positive effect on MCI include golden, oyster, shiitake, and white button mushrooms.