Irregular Periods: Causes and Tips To Get Rid of It

Tips to manage irregular periods.
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, a menstrual cycle is counted from the first day of your period to the first day of the next cycle. IUsually, it lasts for 28 days but can differ from person to person.
Occasional changes in PMS symptoms, duration of period, and changes in flow are normal but do you know that your diet, sleep schedule, and stress management can also affect the hormones which result in changes in your menstrual cycle?
It is important to keep an eye on diet, exercise, and overall routine if you want to have a mix of the right nutrients and a balance of hormones promoting a healthy menstrual cycle. Let's have a quick look at the causes of irregular periods and the way we can prevent them or manage them better.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, various factors can affect your menstrual cycle and it is fine if you miss your periods rarely but you need to worry if it happens 3-4 times in a row. Let's know what could be the underlying reasons.
Extreme stress
Changes in diet or exercise routine
Birth control pills
Uterine fibroids
Endometriosis
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Uterine Cancer or Ovarian Cancer
Certain medications
According to PubMed Central, yoga can be an effective way to fix irregular periods. It has been proved that 30-45 minutes of daily yoga can help regulate the hormones that are responsible for regular periods. Yoga also helps manage the extreme pain, anxiety, and depression related to periods.
You can contact your doctor to find a yoga instructor or get a few videos online for free of cost.
Exercise can be a way to regulate periods if the underlying reason for irregular periods is PCOS. It is also an effective weight to keep your weight in check.
According to US Natonal Institutes of Health, people with sudden weight changes have menstrual issues and at times being overweight or underweight plays against them. It is important to maintain a healthy weight because obesity can affect the insulin and hormones which in turn can result in irregular periods.
According to Healthline, cinnamon can be used as an effective home remedy to manage the symptoms of PCOS, and irregular periods and relieve pain. It has proved to help with the symptoms of dysmenorrhea like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea etc, and helps regulate the menstrual cycle as well.
Cinnamon helps manage the insulin levels in the body which often affect the hormones and thus the menstrual cycle.
According to NIH, if your daily dose of vitamins is not enough, it can affect your menstrual cycle. Insufficient vitamin D has proved to be the reason for irregular periods. You can take it through supplements, diet, or can bask in some sun. Doctors also suggest vitamin B6 for women who want to conceive but suffer from irregular periods.
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, women with delayed sleep phase syndrome often experience irregular periods and are unaware that their sleeping habits might be the cause of the problem. Sleep plays a vital role in any human being's health and wellbeing. Therefore, take effective measures to avoid disturbances while sleeping.
