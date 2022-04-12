Irregular Periods: Causes and Tips To Get Rid of It

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, a menstrual cycle is counted from the first day of your period to the first day of the next cycle. IUsually, it lasts for 28 days but can differ from person to person.

Occasional changes in PMS symptoms, duration of period, and changes in flow are normal but do you know that your diet, sleep schedule, and stress management can also affect the hormones which result in changes in your menstrual cycle?

It is important to keep an eye on diet, exercise, and overall routine if you want to have a mix of the right nutrients and a balance of hormones promoting a healthy menstrual cycle. Let's have a quick look at the causes of irregular periods and the way we can prevent them or manage them better.