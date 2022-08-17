17-Month-old Baby Undergoes Rare Heart Surgery, Gets New Lease on Life

The surgery was the first of its kind, according to doctors.
(Photo: iStock)
A seventeen-month-old baby became the youngest child in India to undergo a life-saving open chest surgery on 22 July, doctors announced.
Thomas (name changed), who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease, was operated on by doctors at Coimbatore's G Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital following four episodes of syncope.
A syncope is a sudden fainting or passing out that happens because of restricted blood flow to the brain.
Thomas was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome, which causes unexpected, fast, and irregular heartbeat. If left untreated, Long QT Syndrome could lead to ventricular fibrillation, which can cause the heart to pump so hard that it literally gives up and stops pumping blood.
In the worst-case scenario this could lead to a sudden death.
The surgery, was the first of its kind, doctors said, on account of the patient's young age.
Doctors opened Thomas' chest cavity and placed the device on his heart, rather than inside his heart, as is usually done in this procedure.
The device, called an Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator or an ICD device helps regulate the heart’s electrical impulses and stabilize the heart's pumping.
The surgery opens up the possibility of saving the lives of many more babies born with congenital heart problems or diagnosed with heart problems in infancy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)