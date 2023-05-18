Do You Use Artificial Sweeteners? Doctors Explain Why It Poses Health Risk

Do you use artificial sweeteners like stevia, aspartame, and saccharin regularly?

If you do, were you aware that the World Health Organization has recently issued a warning against their long-term use, citing concerns of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even death?

FIT spoke to Dr Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Delhi's Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Faridabad's Fortis Escorts Hospital, to understand the impact of different types of artificial sweeteners.