Do You Use Artificial Sweeteners? Doctors Explain Why It Poses Health Risk

FIT spoke to experts to understand the impact of different types of artificial sweeteners and their potential risks.
(Photo Credit: Canva/Altered by FIT)
Do you use artificial sweeteners like stevia, aspartame, and saccharin regularly?
If you do, were you aware that the World Health Organization has recently issued a warning against their long-term use, citing concerns of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even death?
FIT spoke to Dr Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Delhi's Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Faridabad's Fortis Escorts Hospital, to understand the impact of different types of artificial sweeteners.
According to Dr Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, endocrinologists have been aware of controversies or side effects surrounding artificial sweeteners for years.
He went on to explain how with the help of meta-analysis of several trials, it was found that the use of non-sugar sweeteners for the purpose of losing weight is, in fact, ineffective.
Substituting sugar with sugar-less substances such as stevia, the difference in calorie intake is not much, added Dr Aggarwal. An individual may actually end up consuming more food than required to make up for those lost calories leading to an overall increase in calorie intake.
Different kinds of sweeteners such as aspartame sucralose, saccharin, and xylitol are harmful in different ways, and should be banned, asserted Dr Wangnoo.
He elaborated by explaining how people often consume these drinks thinking they are avoiding calorie intake or weight gain. However, aspartame, the NSS present in these products, triggers certain neurotransmitters in the body causing it to be insulin resistant and causing increased risk of developing diabetes over a period of time.
For example, Stevia is a plant-based sweetener that is often thought to be a healthy alternative. However, as experts explained, preservatives are required to process even naturally occurring alternatives thereby making them harmful as well.
The story is slightly different here. Artificial sweeteners can be helpful for those with pre-existing diabetes.
On the other hand, Dr Wangnoo advised against the use of artificial sweeteners even for those with diabetes.
The guidelines suggest that instead of using different kinds of alternatives for sugar such as stevia, aspartame, and sucralose, individuals can consume naturally occurring sugar such as in fruits, explained Dr Aggarwal.
He added that these guidelines push individuals to make meaningful changes to their diet and liefestyle for a prolonged lifestyle.
“People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” Francesco Branca, the WHO’s Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, said in a statement.
“(Non-sugar sweeteners) are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.”
However, this recommendation does not apply to those with pre-existing diabetes. It also does not include personal care and hygiene products containing these sweeteners.
