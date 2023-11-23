Why Are More & More Indians Getting Antibiotic-Resistant UTI? Doctors Explain

Dr Nupur Gupta says, "UTIs are very common, especially among women. And if you get it once, you're likely to get it again and again, which means you take the medicine again and again, and this can contribute to increased resistance over time."

However, it's not just patients who have been treated for UTI mutliple times with these drugs, even first-time presenters of the infection are coming in with antibiotic-resistant strains, says Dr Jain.

Explaingin this, he says, "Most of the time, it is the bacteria in our gut flora that is responsible for the UTI in the first place."

So, if you've been on antibiotics for other illnesses, or have a diet consisting of poultry and meat heavily treated with antibiotics, it can all contribute to the altering of your gut microbiome, including these bacteria within it.