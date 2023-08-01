1 in 4 People Have Anaemia Globally, Rates Decline Only For Men: Lancet Study

Nearly two billion people globally had anaemia in 2021.This was an increase of 420 million cases over three decades.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
At least one-fourth of the population worldwide is estimated to be anaemic, with cases increasing rapidly for women, expectant mothers, young girls, and children younger than five years of age, revealed the latest Lancet study, spanning over the last three decades.
The big points:
Nearly two billion people globally had anaemia in 2021.
This was an increase of 420 million cases over the past three decades.
The largest decrease towards 'less severe' anaemia was seen in adult males.
Researchers' PoV:
Published in The Lancet Haematology on 1 August, the study was conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), based in Seattle.
But, mind the gap:
The study shows 31.2 percent of women had anaemia compared with 17.5 percent of men. The gender difference was more pronounced during the reproductive years (ages 15–49). Here:
"This is a nuanced situation that revolves around access to nutrition, socio-economic status, unmet need for contraception, and the ability to identify and treat underlying causes of anaemia... This speaks to the need for a shift to multi-sectoral approaches and improved cultural awareness to make sure women and children are not left behind,” Will Gardner, researcher at IHME and lead author of the paper, said.
The main causes:
Inadequate intake of iron may be the single-most common cause of anaemia, but it is not the only driver:
Gynaecological disorders and maternal haemorrhage are important contributors among women of reproductive age.
For children younger than five years of age, haemoglobinopathies, other infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, and malaria were also important contributors.
Past Lancet studies have also linked increased rates of anxiety, depression, higher rates of preterm labor, postpartum haemorrhage, low birthweight, and short gestation, as reasons for both child and mother, who are diagnosed with anaemia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)