'A Sickle In a Haystack': Can India Eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia By 2047?

The big fact first: Anaemia afflicts over half the population of India, according to the latest National Family Health Survey(NFHS-5).

This has only worsened in recent times despite concerted efforts to tackle the problem. While the causes for these anaemias are many and layered, the programmes that address them are barely so.

An example of such an anaemia is Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). About a third of children afflicted with the disease die before reaching adulthood and a fifth before they even reach two years of age.