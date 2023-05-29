Anaemia Is an Indisputable Issue for India, Dropping It From NFHS-6 Is a Blunder

Anaemia has continued to be a thorn for India through the years if the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS) are to be believed. The NFHS-5, the latest of the surveys, revealed that over 67 percent children and over 57 percent women suffer from anaemia.

We are now being told that the NFHS is, in fact, not to be believed in this regard. The upcoming NFHS-6 will thus not record anaemia.

The survey employed a digital haemoglobinometer which uses capillary blood to measure haemoglobin. Several studies have reported that capillary blood isn’t reliable and may report higher or lower haemoglobin levels.