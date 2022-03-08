Alia Bhatt Says Therapy Helped Her Cope With Body Image Issues

Alia Bhatt talks about the mental health impact of her work
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt said she struggled with body image issues while speaking to Journalist Barkha Dutt at a recent panel discussion for ‘We The Women' Global Townhall.
The 28-year-old Bollywood star opened up about how being in the public eye has impacted her mental health, saying, "because I’m facing the camera, I’ve been very hard on myself through the years with regard to my food, the dieting, the weight, and the way I’m looking."
When asked what she would tell her past self, the actor said, “I’d tell myself as an 18 year old, or a 20 year old, that, ‘listen, just relax. Put the effort in but don’t be so hard on yourself’ because it does catch up."
Speaking of her battle with negative body image, Alia said she's in a much better place now but, "over the years, it’s been a bit of a struggle."
Speaking to FIT for a different article, psychiatrist Dr Ruksheda Syeda explained, "positive body image actually means you look at your body from both approaches– functional and aesthetic–and if you feel that you need to take care of your body in a certain manner, you want to work towards it,"
Adding to this, writing for FIT, psychologist Prachi Jain explains, "it’s completely normal to not be a hundred percent satisfied with the way you look, it’s a different ball game if you’re flat out repulsed by what you see in the mirror.
A negative body image can have a snowball effect on your mental health with your self-esteem and self-worth taking a beating as well.
According to Prachi Jain, some ways in which one can combat negative body image are by,
Changing the tone of your self-talk to be less critical.
Setting your own standards of beauty and health instead of comparing yourself to others and setting yourself impossible standards.
Mindfully being appreciative of your body.
Monitoriing your social media.
Alia also spoke about how therapy has helped her rebuild a healthy relationship with her body.
"I do therapy once a week and in four sessions in three months, I’m talking about body image issues," she said.
Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, too, has been outspoken about her battle with depression and is a vocal advocate of therapy and mental health support.