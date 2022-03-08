Alia Bhatt Says Therapy Helped Her Cope With Body Image Issues

Alia Bhatt said she struggled with body image issues while speaking to Journalist Barkha Dutt at a recent panel discussion for ‘We The Women' Global Townhall.

The 28-year-old Bollywood star opened up about how being in the public eye has impacted her mental health, saying, "because I’m facing the camera, I’ve been very hard on myself through the years with regard to my food, the dieting, the weight, and the way I’m looking."

When asked what she would tell her past self, the actor said, “I’d tell myself as an 18 year old, or a 20 year old, that, ‘listen, just relax. Put the effort in but don’t be so hard on yourself’ because it does catch up."