‘No More Racing Against Your Body Clock’: Women Talk Freezing Their Eggs

In 2017—in what sounds like a passage out of a futuristic sci-fi novel—big tech companies like Google, Apple and Facebook offered their female employees the option of freezing their eggs on the company dime for the very first time.
Cut to 2022, topped with the uncertainities brought on by a global pandemic, and more women than ever are now seriously considering freezing their eggs as a personal insurance plan.
This women's day, to pull back the veil on egg freezing, FIT speaks to women who have undergone the procedure to know what it's really like.
Both the women we spoke to requested anonymity.
36 year old Shalini (name changed) says she got her eggs frozen in November because she wanted to keep her options open.
The pressure of getting married and having kids within a time frame can be overwhelming and stressful.
"I had heard about it for the first time when I was 30, 32. That this is a process that you can do if you want to keep your options open, and you’re not ready to get married whenever the extraction is done," she adds.
Like Shalini, Divya (name changed), 35, also decided to freeze her eggs to 'keep her options open.'
"I just came out of a long term relationship, and I know I'm not getting married anytime soon," says Divya.
The whole procedure can last up to 10 to 12 days. But, it's a fairly straight forward process explains Dr Meenakshi Ahuja, Director, OBS and Gynae, Fortis la femme, Delhi.
'The clinic was extremely good at explaining what I had to go through, so nothing came as a surprise to me.'
Shalini reports that she didn't experience any symptoms or discomfort throughout the process.
Divya, however reports having experienced some discomfort in the days leading up to the extraction. "It was a bit like, you know when you're about to get your period, but it's not here yet. I felt heavy and tired and slightly nauseous sometimes."
This is normal, says Dr Richa Jagtap, Clinical Director and Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.
"Most women will have symptoms similar to premenstrual symptoms where they may feel a little bit of heaviness, slight bloating, and they might have some sensitivity to certain types of foods where they have difficulty digesting really oily spicy food," she says.
This, she explains is because they're essentially fast tracking your menstrual cycle, so they can harvest multiple eggs at once.
"If we have at least 12 eggs, we will have a higher chance of a good prognosis when the woman chooses to thaw them," she says.
And like regular menstrual symptoms, some people may experience more of them, and some people may not have any, she adds.
To combat this, Dr Jagtap advices her clients to stick to simple food and keep up their physical exercise during the course of the procedure.
Speaking of best practices, Dr Jagtap also adds, "it is best to freeze eggs earlier than later."
But getting their eggs frozen earlier on is not viable for everyone.
"I would have liked to do it sooner", says Divya, "but the procedure is expensive, and I wouldn't have been able to afford it in my twenties when it would have worked better."
Egg freezing can be an expensive process
Egg freezing in India can cost anywhere between one to two lakh rupees, and this is at the time of the extraction.
Shalini reports that her procedure including the injections, extraction and storage cost her 1.5 lakh rupees. "I will obviously have to pay them again when I want to use them," she adds.
Divya also goes on to talk about the stigma that surrounds the procedure and how it made the whole journey lonely for her.
"I didn't tell my parents or friends or anyone. And I obviously don't have a partner. That was probably the hardest part of it, having to go through it alone. I would have liked to have someone to hold my hand through it, you know?"
Stigma can make the process lonely
“I didn’t discuss it with my parents. Neither did I discuss it with friends," says Shalini. But having a supportive team of doctors, she says, filled those gaps for her.
“I wish people would be more aware about this process and start thinking about it and not get pressurised," says Shalini.
"What I would rather is that people become aware of the options they have so that it also helps women have freedom in terms of their career. Even if not career, they don’t have to get pressurised into getting married or hitched up just because there is a clock ticking," she adds.
'I want women to know that they have options even if their body clock is ticking'.
People often don’t know that after the eggs are extracted, they cannot be fertilised naturally, says Dr Richa Jagtap.
"These eggs are being taken from their natural habitat, and they are being frozen in the lab, so, of course, when they want to use these eggs for pregnancy, we have to thaw these eggs and fertilise them in the lab to make an embryo and put it back in the uterus. This process will have to go through IVF," she explains.
Dr Jagtap also explains that freezing your eggs won't guarantee a baby in the future.
But, stressing on the importance of doing it early, she says, "woman who freezes her eggs before the age of 37 stands as good a chance of pregnancy as someone opting for IVF with a freshly extracted egg."
Addressing some other common misconceptions that people have about egg freezing, Dr Meenakshi Ahuja clarifies,
This procedure does not damage ovaries or put you in risk of ovarian cancer.
If you freeze some of your eggs, you can still conceive naturally after the procedure. This is only a back-up option if needed.
Eggs are frozen for as many years as you want. Their quality is not compromised. (People have experienced successful pregnancies even 10 to 14 years with frozen eggs.)
There is no evidence to suggest a higher risk of birth defects in babies born from frozen eggs.
It must be noted, however, that it can get increasingly difficult for some women to carry pregnancies to term beyond their late 30s.
As far as the success rates of thawed and fertilised eggs go, it's difficult to provide a statistic, says Dr Jagtap.
"So the utilisation is slightly on the lower side," she adds.
