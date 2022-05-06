‘My Skin Was Giving Me a Lot of Trouble’: Actor Mumtaz on Her Hospitalisation

Veteran actor Mumtaz talks about her recent health crisis.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Mumtaz, who was recently admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, opened up about the health issues she has been facing. Mumtaz revealed, in an interview with ETimes, that she suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Colitis and it took her seven days to recover in the hospital.
Mumtaz said, “I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis both. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise.”
She added, “My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital."
Mumtaz made her film debut with Soni Ki Chidiya in 1958 at the age of 11. She went on to act in films like Ram Aur Shyam, Tere Mere Sapna, Loafer, Aap Ki Kasam, and Prem Kahani. Mumtaz was born to Abdul Salim Askari and Shadi Habib Agha who hailed from Iran before they moved to India.
The actor was diagnosed with breast cancer at 54 and reportedly underwent six chemotherapies. She’d earlier said to Times of India, “I don’t give up easily. Even death will have to fight me.”
