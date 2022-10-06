ABHA Health ID: Benefits, Steps To Apply and Download

It was on 21 September 2021 when the Government of India initiated the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM) and the aim was to provide all the Indians with a digital health ID for easy access to their health records. This ABHA ID is a 14-digit identification number that anyone across the country can use to share their medical records with doctors and health professionals anywhere in the world.

ABHA health card or ABHA ID is a combination of ABHA number, PHR address and PHR App to store, receive, and share medical records.

The interested people can apply for the ABHA health ID on the website ID.ndhm.gov.in or NDHM health records app. Let's know the benefits of ABHA ID and the steps to apply for it.