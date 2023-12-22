7 Ways To Keep Your Brain Healthy

Tips for brain health
(Image: iStock)
The brain is a remarkable organ responsible for everything from our thoughts and emotions to our actions and memories. Just as we care for our bodies with regular exercise and a balanced diet, it's essential to nurture our brains for optimal function and longevity. Follow these simple healthy habits for a vibrant, resilient brain capable of supporting optimal cognitive function and emotional well-being. Have a look at the healthy habits for the brain below.
According to Dr Amit Shah, Consultant in Neurology at SRV Hospitals, Goregaon, below are the habits one should follow for a healthy brain.
1. Balanced Diet: Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables counteract oxidative stress, safeguarding cognitive health. Whole grains offer sustained energy, improving mental focus and clarity. Protein sources such as lean meats, beans, and legumes provide essential amino acids for neurotransmitter production. Incorporating a range of nutrient-dense foods ensures sufficient vitamins and minerals, fostering neuroprotective effects and overall cognitive well-being.
2. Regular Exercise: Physical activity benefits not only the body but also the brain. Consistent exercise enhances blood circulation, ensuring the brain obtains vital nutrients and oxygen. Additionally, physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, brain chemicals serving as natural pain relievers and mood enhancers. Strive for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly, integrating activities such as brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or dancing.
3. Quality Sleep: Adequate sleep is vital for cognitive function and emotional well-being. During sleep, the brain undergoes essential processes like memory consolidation and toxin removal. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night, ensuring a restful environment free from distractions. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule can also help regulate your body's internal clock, promoting better sleep quality.
4. Mental Stimulation: Maintaining an active brain through intellectually engaging activities can boost cognitive function and resilience. Participate in tasks that test your mind such as puzzles, crosswords, acquiring a new language, or mastering musical instruments. Ongoing learning and intellectual involvement can foster the formation of new neural pathways, enhancing cognitive adaptability and memory.
5. Stress Management: Persistent stress can adversely impact the brain, resulting in cognitive deterioration and mental health challenges. Embracing stress-relief methods including meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or mindfulness techniques can mitigate stress and foster tranquillity. Consistent relaxation can bolster brain performance, uplift mood, and bolster overall well-being.
6. Social Engagement: Social connections play a vital role in brain health and emotional resilience. Maintaining strong social ties and engaging in meaningful interactions can stimulate the brain, enhance mood, and provide a sense of belonging. Make an effort to connect with friends, family, and community members regularly. Joining clubs, volunteering, or participating in group activities can also foster social connections and promote a healthy brain.
7. Avoiding Toxins: Avoiding alcohol consumption, drugs, and tobacco, as well as minimizing exposure to environmental toxins can help protect the brain from damage. Additionally, staying hydrated and avoiding excessive caffeine or sugar intake can support brain health and overall well-being.
