World Thyroid Day 2024: 7 Amazing Tips to Manage Thyroid Problems

Improper functioning of thyroid gland leads to several health issues. Based on the amount of thyroid hormone produced, there are two main types of thyroid diseases, including Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism. When an overactive thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone, it is called hyperthyroidism while as when an underactive thyroid gland releases less amounts of thyroid hormone, it is referred to as hypothyroidism. Both these diseases cause different signs and symptoms, and therefore affect the overall quality of life.

Following are some of the tips that thyroid patients must follow to manage their thyroid problems.

1. Avoid High Sugar Food: Food that are high in sugar content are not good for thyroid patients. People suffering from hypothyroidism should avoid foods with high sugar because they cause inflammation of thyroid gland, and may aggravate the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

2. Maintain Optimal Body Weight: People should maintain a healthy weight in general to stay fit and healthy but patients suffering from hyperthyroidism must keep a check on their body weight because the higher is the body weight, the more thyroid hormone will be required. Since such patients already have an overactive thyroid, higher body weight may worsen the symptoms.

3. Avoid Cruciferous Vegetables: People with thyroid problems should avoid eating cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, brussels sprouts, and more. These vegetables have been found to interfere with the functioning of thyroid gland.