World Thyroid Day 2024: 7 Amazing Tips to Manage Thyroid Problems

World Thyroid Day 2024: Tips to manage thyroid issues.
(Photo: iStock)
World Thyroid Day (WTD) is observed on 25 May every year to raise awareness about thyroid diseases. It is dedicated to patients suffering from thyroid disorders and health professionals committed to studying and treating different thyroid gland related conditions. The thyroid gland is a small gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for producing two hormones: thyroxine and triiodothyronine. These hormones are essential for the body's normal functions, including metabolism, reproduction, development, and growth. They help in maintaining the body's healthy operations and growth.
World Thyroid Day is celebrated with a specific theme every year. This year's theme is Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The theme emphasises the need to raise awareness about thyroid diseases and the challenges faced by patients, families, and communities. It also highlights the importance of developing support groups and resources for thyroid patients. World Thyroid Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of thyroid patients' self-care.
Improper functioning of thyroid gland leads to several health issues. Based on the amount of thyroid hormone produced, there are two main types of thyroid diseases, including Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism. When an overactive thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone, it is called hyperthyroidism while as when an underactive thyroid gland releases less amounts of thyroid hormone, it is referred to as hypothyroidism. Both these diseases cause different signs and symptoms, and therefore affect the overall quality of life.
Following are some of the tips that thyroid patients must follow to manage their thyroid problems.
1. Avoid High Sugar Food: Food that are high in sugar content are not good for thyroid patients. People suffering from hypothyroidism should avoid foods with high sugar because they cause inflammation of thyroid gland, and may aggravate the symptoms of hypothyroidism.
2. Maintain Optimal Body Weight: People should maintain a healthy weight in general to stay fit and healthy but patients suffering from hyperthyroidism must keep a check on their body weight because the higher is the body weight, the more thyroid hormone will be required. Since such patients already have an overactive thyroid, higher body weight may worsen the symptoms.
3. Avoid Cruciferous Vegetables: People with thyroid problems should avoid eating cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, brussels sprouts, and more. These vegetables have been found to interfere with the functioning of thyroid gland.
4. Daily Exercise: People with thyroid problems often lose or gain weight. Daily exercise can help in gaining muscle mass which in turn enhances metabolism. A healthy muscle mass is important to get rid of lethargy and prevents weight gain.
5. Avoid Stress: Not only thyroid function, stress affects overall functioning of the body. It has is believed that people with anxiety and stress are more prone to thyroid problems. Stress has been found to be associated with thyroid hormone resistance.
6. Proper Medication: It is important for people with both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism to take medicines on time. Also, it is advised not to increase or decrease the dosage without consulting an endocrinologist. Patients should seek advice from a healthcare professional before stopping thyroid medication.
7. Avoid Soy Products: People suffering from thyroid problems should avoid soy products like soy sauce, tofu, soy milk, soy bean, and more. It has been found that soy products interfere with the thyroid gland functioning.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
