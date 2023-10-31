7 Tips For Mindful Eating During the Festive Season

Tips For Mindful Eating
(Image: iStock)
Mindful eating can be a phase of your life or your daily habit but first, let's know what really is mindful eating. Mindful eating means to paying closer attention to your food and how it makes you feel. One must be able to distinguish between emotional hunger and actual hunger. This will prevent the problem of binge eating and eating disorders. Mindful eating is a technique that can help promote weight loss, reduce binge eating, and help you feel better overall.
According to Healthline, mindfulness is a kind of meditation that helps you recognize and cope with your emotions. It also helps manage eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and various food-related behaviors. People usually go off track and get into a cycle of binge eating during the festive season and thus we are here with a few tips to include the habit of mindful eating.
According to Chandni Haldurai, a nutritionist and currently the Head of Nutrition at cure.fit, people can follow these tips for mindful eating during the festive season without ignoring their overall health and well-being:
Follow Healthy Habits All Year Round: Enjoying festive foods for a few days won't lead to weight gain. What truly matters are your year-round eating habits. Maintain a healthy diet throughout the year, and occasional indulgences during celebrations won't make a significant difference.
Avoid Skipping Meals: Avoid the common mistake of skipping meals before a festive gathering. This can eventually lead to overeating and discomfort. Try eating balanced meals and follow your regular exercise routine on days you plan to dine out or attend parties.
Choose Wisely When Eating Out: Be selective when choosing what to eat during social gatherings. Try and limit yourself to a few dishes from a single cuisine for your main meal and for desserts, try to opt for home-made traditional sweets prepared for the festive season. Always be mindful of portion sizes. Enjoy your favorite treats in moderation and think twice before consuming extra servings.
Eat Deep-Fried Foods in Moderation: Deep-fried foods can be enjoyed in moderation. Focus on the quality of oil used; opt for traditional oils instead of processed oils and don't reuse the oil. Homemade ghee is an exception.
Mindful Beverage Choices: Avoid drinking alcohol on an empty stomach. Eat a balanced meal before drinking to prevent bloating and digestive issues. When consuming alcoholic beverages, try to avoid carbonated beverages and try a mix of water, ginger, and mint leaves. Consider coconut water, lime soda, or other low-calorie options, and steer clear of high-calorie cocktails and mocktails.
Healthy Sweet Alternatives: Satisfy your sweet tooth with healthier alternatives. Choose chemical-free, ethically sourced sweeteners such as jaggery and dates, fruits, and dry fruits. Swap pastries and cakes for dark chocolate with natural sweeteners like dates or raw honey. Try making traditional sweets like sattu laddoo, til laddoo, makhana kheer, or chia pudding.
Try to squeeze in a workout: Avoid extreme measures like excessive exercise or skipping meals the following day. Your body needs time to return to its routine but is imperative to hit the gym as soon as the festivities die down – start off slow and slowly get back to your usual routine. Avoid crash dieting or extreme exercises. Consistency is the name of the game – stick to clean eating and hit the gym. You can also try squeezing in a physical activity for a few minutes to stay on track.
