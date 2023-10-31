7 Tips For Mindful Eating During the Festive Season

Mindful eating can be a phase of your life or your daily habit but first, let's know what really is mindful eating. Mindful eating means to paying closer attention to your food and how it makes you feel. One must be able to distinguish between emotional hunger and actual hunger. This will prevent the problem of binge eating and eating disorders. Mindful eating is a technique that can help promote weight loss, reduce binge eating, and help you feel better overall.

According to Healthline, mindfulness is a kind of meditation that helps you recognize and cope with your emotions. It also helps manage eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and various food-related behaviors. People usually go off track and get into a cycle of binge eating during the festive season and thus we are here with a few tips to include the habit of mindful eating.