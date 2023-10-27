Avocado Oil: Nutrition & 8 Health Benefits

Health benefits of avocado oil
(Image: iStock)
Avocado oil is an edible oil which is extracted from the pulp of avocados, a fruit native to South Central Mexico. It is known for its mild flavour, high smoke point, and various health benefits. Avocado oil is considered healthy because of its high content of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. It also contains essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins A, D, and E, and phytosterols, which are associated with various health benefits. Avocado oil is used for sautéing, frying, and baking due to its high smoke point, which makes it suitable for most cooking methods. It can also be used as a salad dressing, can be added to smoothies, or drizzled over grilled vegetables to enhance the flavour.
1. Avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated fats which is oleic acid. This acid helps to reduce cholesterol levels and lowers the risk of heart disease.
2. Avocado oil is high in oleic acid and antioxidants. These antioxidants and the acid have anti-inflammatory properties which help to reduce inflammation in the body. These compounds also help alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis.
3. Avocado oil contains fiber, which helps in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. That further helps prevent constipation and promotes a healthy digestive system.
4. Avocado oil is a rich source of healthy fats that help in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E, and K. Consuming avocado oil along with nutrient-rich foods increases the bioavailability of these vitamins.
5. Avocado oil helps in weight management. Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats, which helps to promote the feeling of fullness and reduce cravings. In addition, it also improves insulin sensitivity, leading to better blood sugar control.
6. Avocado oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and promote healthy, glowing skin. Avocado oil also has moisturizing properties that make it a popular ingredient in skincare products.
7. Avocado oil contains two antioxidants that are beneficial for eye health, namely lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds help protect against age-related macular degeneration and vision loss.
8. The monounsaturated fats contained in avocado oil support brain health by providing a steady source of energy. These fats also aid in the proper functioning of neurotransmitters, which further prove to improve cognitive function, memory, and mood.
