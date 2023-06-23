5 Benefits of Practicing Surya Namaskar Daily

Girl performing Surya Namaskar
(Image: iStock)
In India, the sun is considered as the higher power and source of energy and there are various festivals wherein the Sun is prayed to. We have bowed and prayed to the Sun from the beginning of time. the sun is a component in everything we eat, drink, and relax.
Surya Namaskar is a comprehensive physical workout that has been practiced for ages as an ancient discipline. This asana or workout is our way of giving appreciation to the source of life, the Sun. Surya Namaskar is a combination of 12 distinct postures that helps us achieve physical and mental well-being.
One of the main benefits of the Surya Namaskar series of 12 postures is that it helps strengthen the solar plexus that is placed behind the navel in the human body which further helps improve practitioners' creative, intuitive, and leadership capacities.
Aids Weight Loss- Surya Namaskar is an intensive physical exercise that targets every part of the body. Thus, it is a great exercise for weight loss and you can increase the number of rounds slowly and watch the pounds start to disappear slowly. The bends and stretches help you lose the excess weight evenly.
Promotes Proper Blood Circulation- Throughout the Surya Namaskar sequence, you need to inhale and exhale the air slowly to keep the blood oxygenated and the lungs ventilated. The proper flow of fresh blood in the body helps cleanse the body of poisonous substances and carbon dioxide. It also improves blood circulation to all parts of the body keeping you energized.
Helps Achieve Healthy & Glowing Skin- Since exercise improves blood circulation, it also helps the skin look young, radiant, and glowing. The posture also helps retain the skin's firmness preventing the onset of wrinkles.
Beneficial For Children- Growing children are exposed to stress and anxiety at an early age due to extreme competition. Surya Namaskar helps children calm their minds, improve concentration, and build endurance. It helps manage the feeling of anxiety and restlessness and also provides strength and vitality to the body. It also aids in muscle growth and makes the body more flexible.
Aids Digestion- Surya Namaskar improves the function of your digestive system by increasing blood flow to the stomach tract which allows the digestive organs to work more efficiently. The forward bend helps to expand the space in the abdomen which helps to get rid of trapped gases from your system.
