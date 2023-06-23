5 Benefits of Practicing Surya Namaskar Daily

In India, the sun is considered as the higher power and source of energy and there are various festivals wherein the Sun is prayed to. We have bowed and prayed to the Sun from the beginning of time. the sun is a component in everything we eat, drink, and relax.

Surya Namaskar is a comprehensive physical workout that has been practiced for ages as an ancient discipline. This asana or workout is our way of giving appreciation to the source of life, the Sun. Surya Namaskar is a combination of 12 distinct postures that helps us achieve physical and mental well-being.

One of the main benefits of the Surya Namaskar series of 12 postures is that it helps strengthen the solar plexus that is placed behind the navel in the human body which further helps improve practitioners' creative, intuitive, and leadership capacities.