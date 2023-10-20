7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Pomegranate

1. Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants that help protect the cells of the body from damage caused by free radicals. Pomegranates contain antioxidants and polyphenolic compounds, including punicalagin, anthocyanins, and hydrolysable tannins. Getting antioxidants from pomegranates is a great way to support overall health and prevent disease.

2. Eating pomegranates helps prevent the inflammation associated with chronic conditions. Chronic inflammation contributes to many conditions, namely heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. This is largely attributed to the compounds called punicalagin, which have both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming pomegranate juice can also reduce certain markers of inflammation.

3. Pomegranate contains compounds that have anti-cancer properties. Pomegranate also helps slow tumor growth in the early stages of liver cancer. In addition to this, pomegranate extract is beneficial for prostate cancer.

4. Pomegranates are rich in polyphenolic compounds that may benefit heart health. Drinking pomegranate juice reduces the frequency and severity of chest pain, as well as certain biomarkers that suggest a protective effect on heart health.

5. Pomegranate extract helps reduce the formation of kidney stones. Pomegranate extract inhibits the mechanism associated with stone formation in people with recurrent kidney stones. In addition, pomegranate extract also helps regulate the concentration of oxalates, calcium and phosphates in the blood, which are common components of kidney stones.

6. Pomegranate contains compounds that help fight potentially harmful bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and other microorganisms. They protect oral health by reducing the growth of germs that contribute to bad breath and tooth decay.

7. The polyphenols in pomegranates help increase exercise endurance. The pomegranate extract increases the time to exhaustion and improves performance in trained cyclists. It is also believed that the pomegranate supplements improve both endurance and muscle recovery.

8. Pomegranates contain antioxidants called ellagitannins, which help protect the brain against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease by reducing oxidative damage and increasing the survival of brain cells. Ellagitannins produce a compound in the gut called urolithin A, which has the ability to reduce inflammation in the brain and delay the onset of cognitive diseases