7 Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Wheatgrass

1. Wheatgrass contains chlorophyll which has antibacterial properties. Hence, can be applied to the skin, to treat burns and lesions by preventing infections. Drinking wheatgrass juice also helps treat antibiotic-resistant infections.

2. Wheatgrass helps lower cholesterol levels, which further helps to lower the risk of heart disease. It is believed that wheatgrass could lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides similar to atorvastatin, a common cholesterol-lowering medication.

3. Wheatgrass helps to alleviate chronic inflammation and reduce the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease and cancer. Drinking wheatgrass juice every day for a month helps in reducing bleeding in people with ulcerative colitis. In addition, the chlorophyll in wheatgrass also helps to reduce inflammation in the body.

4. Wheatgrass contains enzymes that help the body break down food and absorb the nutrients resulting in good digestion. Drinking wheatgrass juice also helps detoxify the system, leading to reduced bloating, gas, and stomach upset.

5. Wheatgrass juice helps to regulate blood sugar levels and helps diabetic people keep their blood sugar levels under control. Wheatgrass has neuroprotective properties, meaning it helps to improve cognitive functions and lowers the risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

6. Drinking wheatgrass boosts your metabolism and helps in weight loss because it is low in calories and has no fat. Wheatgrass is a nutrient-dense food, hence making people feel fuller faster, and for longer.

7. Wheatgrass juice enhances the function of the immune system. Drinking the juice helps ward off infection and diseases. In addition, you’ll feel better when your immunity is performing at optimal levels. And in case you are suffering from an illness, having a strong immune system can help you recover more quickly.