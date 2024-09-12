7 Health Benefits of Rosemary Tea

Health Benefits of Rosemary Tea: Rosemary is a common herb used in traditional herbal and Ayurvedic medicine. It is part of the Lamiaceae family of plants, which also includes mint, oregano, lemon balm, and basil. Rosemary has a long history of culinary use and is a popular remedy for many health issues.

Rosemary tea contains flavonoids, terpenes, and phenolic acid, all of which have antioxidant properties. This can help in the growth of healthy hair, improve digestive health, and relieve headaches and fatigue. Rosemary also contains manganese, an essential mineral for metabolic health. It helps the body form blood clots, which can help in faster healing of injuries. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of rosemary tea below.